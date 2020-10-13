Brokerages Set RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) PT at $87.89

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RPM International from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on RPM International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on RPM International in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total transaction of $536,785.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,043,906.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $3,302,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,569,212.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in RPM International by 15.4% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 52.7% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM International stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.87. 4,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $90.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.22.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 5.53%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RPM International will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.91%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

