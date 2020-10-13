Brokerages Set Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Target Price at $59.89

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.89.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCI. CIBC lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,269 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 42,571 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 9.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,827 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 116.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,070. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average is $41.19.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a $0.3717 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.88%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

