Brokerages Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) PT at C$40.17

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

In related news, Senior Officer Allan Charlesworth acquired 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,429.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$254,162.21. Also, Director Leslie O’donoghue bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$28.76 per share, with a total value of C$71,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$492,547.82. Insiders purchased 11,390 shares of company stock worth $333,244 over the last three months.

TSE PPL opened at C$29.24 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of C$15.27 and a 12 month high of C$53.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion and a PE ratio of 16.59.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3658213 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.94%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

