Brokerages Set Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Target Price at $45.92

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th.

Exelon stock opened at $40.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Exelon by 35.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,898,005 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,462,516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,354,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Exelon by 28.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,350,884 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,006,786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,882 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Exelon by 87.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,480,498 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $232,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,390 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,616,439 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,053,371,000 after buying an additional 2,986,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 81.5% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,032,394 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $182,626,000 after buying an additional 2,259,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

