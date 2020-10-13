Brokerages Set B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) Target Price at GBX 473

Shares of B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 473 ($6.18).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BME. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of BME opened at GBX 498 ($6.51) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 476.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 405.85. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 245.60 ($3.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 516.19 ($6.74).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

