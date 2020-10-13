Brokerages Expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Tenaris reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 172.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tenaris from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, CSFB initiated coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.96.

NYSE TS opened at $10.29 on Thursday. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tenaris by 21.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 131.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 0.8% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 182,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

