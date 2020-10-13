Brokerages Expect Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Agnico Eagle Mines.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $557.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.82 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 745 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEM traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.75. The stock had a trading volume of 70,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,554. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $89.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.48. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

