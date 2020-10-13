Brokerages Anticipate Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is ($0.12). Twitter reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to $0.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Twitter from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Twitter from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $62,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $428,457.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,562. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Twitter by 430.1% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 122.2% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 254.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 149.2% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.62. The stock had a trading volume of 190,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,535,498. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 0.87. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

