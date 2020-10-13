Brokerages Anticipate Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will report $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. Avid Technology posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $79.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.43 million.

AVID has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Avid Technology from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 6.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 204,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 21,707 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Avid Technology by 44.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 731,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 223,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Avid Technology by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVID traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,078. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $9.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $394.26 million, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

