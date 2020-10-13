Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MNRL. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.18.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $9.77 on Friday. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27. The company has a market cap of $556.01 million, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 2.54.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $12.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 million. As a group, analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 5,457,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $44,098,781.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ben M. Brigham bought 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 53.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 178,882 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,337,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 100,410 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 416.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at $6,309,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 415.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 59,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

