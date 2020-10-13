BMO Capital Markets Boosts Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target to $37.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins assumed coverage on Torex Gold Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Torex Gold Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.70.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS:TORXF opened at $16.52 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.31.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.