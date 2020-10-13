Bloom 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 13th. One Bloom token can now be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX and Bibox. Bloom has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $2.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bloom has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00269946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00098251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00037044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.59 or 0.01513721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00154640 BTC.

About Bloom

Bloom’s launch date was November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io . The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), TOPBTC, IDEX, AirSwap, Upbit, Bibox and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

