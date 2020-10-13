BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 31,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in BlackRock by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 18.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in BlackRock by 552.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Argus raised their price objective on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $576.00 to $654.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.75.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $22.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $637.82. The company had a trading volume of 24,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,925. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $620.66. The company has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $570.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.