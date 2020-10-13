BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.77% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club have risen and outpaced the industry in the past six months, owing to the company’s sturdy performance that continued in second-quarter fiscal 2020. Both the top and the bottom lines not only beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also grew year over year. Notably, the company continued to witness strong comparable club sales. The metric gained from strength in the digital channel, courtesy of increased online shopping amid coronavirus-led social distancing. Evidently, the company’s focus on simplifying assortments, expanding into high-demand categories, enhancing omni-channel capabilities and providing value to customers bodes well. Cumulatively, these efforts have been contributing to growth in membership signups and renewals, resulting in higher membership fee income and comparable club sales growth.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners increased their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.95.

BJ stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.84. 21,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,877. BJs Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.45.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 17,420.37% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William C. Werner sold 47,031 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $2,185,060.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,882,016.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 218,220 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $9,586,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 728,613 shares of company stock worth $30,773,232. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

