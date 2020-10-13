Bitcoin Planet Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Bitcoin Planet has a total market cap of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Planet alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00052708 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,416.33 or 1.00035173 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.04 or 0.00631208 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.06 or 0.01008252 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00104665 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_ . The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Planet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Planet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.