Bitcoin Incognito Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5,976.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 13th. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Graviex, STEX and Trade Satoshi. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $176,481.72 and approximately $5,976.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Escodex, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

