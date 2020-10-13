Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) PT Raised to $4.00 at Scotiabank

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $3.50 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 210.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BIREF. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 51,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,812. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

