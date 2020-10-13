BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioDelivery Sciences International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.97.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

NASDAQ BDSI opened at $4.05 on Friday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 0.53.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $36.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.27 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $948,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,206,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,716,890.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,794.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDSI. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,545,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,538,000 after buying an additional 361,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 21.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,688,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,442,000 after acquiring an additional 826,762 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,106,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,974,532 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 67,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,913,229 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 39,604 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.