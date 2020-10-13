BidaskClub Upgrades MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MSTR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $166.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.07. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $176.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 65.54 and a beta of 0.65.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $110.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 726,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,992,000 after purchasing an additional 376,015 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 64.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after buying an additional 41,987 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,614,000. AXA grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 607.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 28,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 24,894 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,357,000 after acquiring an additional 24,665 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

