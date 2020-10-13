BidaskClub Lowers World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. World Acceptance presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.50.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

NASDAQ WRLD opened at $106.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.98. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $43.16 and a 1 year high of $133.98. The company has a market cap of $787.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.98.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.84. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $123.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.44 million. Research analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 1,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total value of $145,239.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total value of $184,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,194 shares of company stock worth $571,766. 36.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in World Acceptance by 22.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 14.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 5.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.