BidaskClub Lowers Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,058,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,249,000 after buying an additional 1,772,026 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter valued at about $27,258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,678,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,731,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 795,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

