BidaskClub Lowers NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NEWT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NEWT stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27. NEWTEK Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $380.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 44.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.75%. This is an increase from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services in the first quarter worth $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in NEWTEK Business Services in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in NEWTEK Business Services in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

