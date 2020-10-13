BidaskClub Lowers Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GAIN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Gladstone Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

GAIN opened at $9.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.18 million, a PE ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The investment management company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 million. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 23.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

