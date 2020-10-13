BidaskClub Lowers G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of G Willi-Food International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ WILC opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $255.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.61. G Willi-Food International has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average is $15.63.

G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.64 million during the quarter. G Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 9.51%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in G Willi-Food International stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in G Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ:WILC) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of G Willi-Food International worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

G Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes various food products worldwide. It offers canned vegetables and pickles, including mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, an assortment of olives, garlic, roasted eggplant, and sun and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardines, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon.

