BidaskClub Lowers CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CME has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $170.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $155,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,234.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $2,695,838 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 397.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

