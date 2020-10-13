BidaskClub Lowers Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Cavco Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

CVCO opened at $187.67 on Friday. Cavco Industries has a one year low of $99.58 and a one year high of $236.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.49.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $254.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.70 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 6.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 64.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 665,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,461,000 after purchasing an additional 260,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cavco Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 160,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,964,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cavco Industries by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

