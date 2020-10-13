BidaskClub Lowers Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CSWC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.88 million, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.50. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $22.56.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 16.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 71,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

