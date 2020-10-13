Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS GVDBF opened at $4,350.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,310.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,762.56. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $2,748.00 and a 12-month high of $4,481.00.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

