Benchmark Increases GameStop (NYSE:GME) Price Target to $6.00

GameStop (NYSE:GME) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GME. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GameStop from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded GameStop from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GameStop from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.28.

GME opened at $11.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40. GameStop has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $768.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 223.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 89.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 470,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 964.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 210,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 191,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

