BELLUS Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) Receives $6.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.89.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Mackie lowered shares of BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BELLUS Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 332,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in BELLUS Health by 101.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 20,433 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BELLUS Health by 104.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 33,033 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health during the first quarter valued at about $621,000.

Shares of BLU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.39. 11,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,261. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43. BELLUS Health has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $12.03.

BELLUS Health (NYSE:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

