Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. FMR LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,957,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,760,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,967,327,000 after buying an additional 1,755,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,098,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,005,418,000 after buying an additional 1,059,636 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 233.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,443,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $331,689,000 after buying an additional 1,010,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,089.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 354,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,720,000 after buying an additional 324,298 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDX traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,743. The stock has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

