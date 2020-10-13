Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BC8. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €159.00 ($187.06) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Independent Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €162.00 ($190.59) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €145.70 ($171.41).

Shares of Bechtle stock opened at €180.00 ($211.76) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €168.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is €153.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.15. Bechtle has a 12 month low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a 12 month high of €181.00 ($212.94).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

