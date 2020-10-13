Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) PT Lowered to $96.00 at UBS Group

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
BAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus downgraded Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup raised Baxter International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.22.
BAX stock opened at $79.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19.
In other Baxter International news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $1,287,422.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,031.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $25,912.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,381.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,569,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,837,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,047 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,271,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $590,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,907 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,512,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $216,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,410,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,575,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Baxter International by 279.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,496,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,835,000 after buying an additional 1,101,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.
