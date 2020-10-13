Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) PT Lowered to $96.00 at UBS Group

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus downgraded Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup raised Baxter International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.22.

BAX stock opened at $79.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Baxter International news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $1,287,422.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,031.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $25,912.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,381.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,569,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,837,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,047 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,271,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $590,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,907 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,512,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $216,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,410,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,575,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Baxter International by 279.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,496,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,835,000 after buying an additional 1,101,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

