Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €63.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €54.93 ($64.63).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €54.72 ($64.38) on Friday. Basf has a 1 year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 1 year high of €72.17 ($84.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $50.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €52.52 and a 200-day moving average price of €49.23.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

