Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €54.93 ($64.63).

Shares of BAS opened at €54.72 ($64.38) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €52.52 and its 200 day moving average price is €49.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.05. Basf has a 1-year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 1-year high of €72.17 ($84.91).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

