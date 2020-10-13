Barclays Increases First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target to $62.00

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded First American Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.17.

First American Financial stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.19. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.05.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.27%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in First American Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 323,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in First American Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

