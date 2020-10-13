Barclays Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €2.60 Price Target

Barclays set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.75 ($3.24) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.30 ($2.71) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.49 ($2.93).

Banco Santander has a 12 month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 12 month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

