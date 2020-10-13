BANKINTER S A/S’s (BKNIY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BKNIY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BANKINTER S A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BANKINTER S A/S in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Societe Generale lowered shares of BANKINTER S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BANKINTER S A/S from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. BANKINTER S A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get BANKINTER S A/S alerts:

BKNIY stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. BANKINTER S A/S has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $7.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services for individual and corporate customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises in Spain and internationally. The company offers private banking services, including various funds; personal, corporate, and retail banking services; mortgages; and consumer finance services comprising credit cards and loans.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for BANKINTER S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANKINTER S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.