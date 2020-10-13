Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Banco de Sabadell from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Banco de Sabadell presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNDSF opened at $0.29 on Friday. Banco de Sabadell has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides personal, business, and private banking services in Spain and internationally. The company offers various accounts; deposits and long-term saving plans; cards; investments in exchange and markets, funds, and structured deposits; mortgages and personal loans; auto and technology products renting services; car, house, health, life care, and death insurance; and home banking services.

