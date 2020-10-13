Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Redburn Partners lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,370,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,053 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 49.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,023,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,079,000 after buying an additional 1,655,104 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 35.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,656,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,065 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 35.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 686,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 180,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

