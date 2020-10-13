B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) PT Raised to $11.00 at Scotiabank

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its target price boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.60 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on B2Gold from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

Shares of B2Gold stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,756,083. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $441.94 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCF National Bank purchased a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter worth $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter valued at $46,000.

B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

