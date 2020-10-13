B. Riley Boosts NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target to $26.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.81.

NMIH opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.88. NMI has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $107.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.09 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.85%. Equities analysts forecast that NMI will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,225,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,100,000 after acquiring an additional 489,649 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 85.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,857,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,665 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of NMI by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,512,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 243,758 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 97.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in NMI by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after purchasing an additional 115,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

