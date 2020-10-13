B. Riley Boosts NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target to $26.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
NMIH has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.81.
NMIH opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.88. NMI has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,225,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,100,000 after acquiring an additional 489,649 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 85.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,857,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,665 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of NMI by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,512,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 243,758 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 97.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in NMI by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after purchasing an additional 115,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.
NMI Company Profile
NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.