Augur Market Cap Hits $146.60 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 13th. In the last week, Augur has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Augur token can currently be purchased for about $13.33 or 0.00116778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay, Bithumb, Ethfinex and HitBTC. Augur has a total market cap of $146.60 million and approximately $8.46 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00270942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00098452 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00037046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.35 or 0.01510250 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00154944 BTC.

About Augur

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, Mercatox, Koinex, GOPAX, LATOKEN, Bithumb, Cryptopia, Zebpay, Binance, BX Thailand, Crex24, Gatecoin, Liqui, AirSwap, DragonEX, Poloniex, Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX, Kraken, Ethfinex, Livecoin, ChaoEX, HitBTC, ABCC, BitBay, CoinTiger, Cobinhood, Gate.io and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

