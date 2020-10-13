Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Atreca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Atreca from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of BCEL opened at $15.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of -0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.20. Atreca has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $29.35.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that Atreca will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Atreca news, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $75,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 398,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,177.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $451,227 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after buying an additional 31,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Atreca by 142.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 166,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atreca by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 80,874 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atreca by 772.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 122,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Atreca by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 21,502 shares during the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

