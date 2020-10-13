Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Atreca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Atreca from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.40.
Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that Atreca will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.
In other Atreca news, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $75,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 398,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,177.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $451,227 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after buying an additional 31,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Atreca by 142.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 166,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atreca by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 80,874 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atreca by 772.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 122,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Atreca by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 21,502 shares during the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Atreca Company Profile
Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
