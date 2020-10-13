Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $58,116.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,847.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $96,490 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,739. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.90.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.