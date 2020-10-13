ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €340.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ASML. Goldman Sachs Group set a €382.00 ($449.41) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €316.00 ($371.76) price target on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €375.00 ($441.18) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays set a €375.00 ($441.18) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €328.79 ($386.81).

