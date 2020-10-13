ASML (ASML) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. Analysts expect ASML to post earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter. ASML has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ASML to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $399.19. 6,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,868. The company has a market capitalization of $167.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95. ASML has a 52-week low of $191.25 and a 52-week high of $402.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $371.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.44.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. ASML has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.60.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

