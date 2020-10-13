Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.17.

Shares of ASND opened at $159.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.38. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $166.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 3,130.03% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at about $2,144,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 106,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

