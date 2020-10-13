Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

ASAN stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.96.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $259,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,116.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $21,631,366.40. Insiders sold 788,438 shares of company stock worth $21,977,283 in the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asana stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

