Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arvinas from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arvinas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.18.

ARVN opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The firm has a market cap of $976.24 million, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.49. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $61.57.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.68% and a negative net margin of 182.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $34,489.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,114.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Arvinas by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Arvinas during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

